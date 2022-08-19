REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $54.5M Sale of Lehigh Valley Warehouse, Distribution Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

323-Logistics-Drive-Shoemakersville

The industrial property at 323 Logistics Drive in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania, totals 310,238 square feet.

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA. — JLL has brokered the $54.5 million sale of a 310,238-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located in the Lehigh Valley community of Shoemakersville. Built on roughly 24 acres in 2022, the facility features a clear height of 36 feet, 40 loading doors, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 81 trailers and 185 cars. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Jeff Lockard and Ryan Barros of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Keith Corp. and The Kiel Group, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. At the time of sale, the facility was fully leased to online fashion retailer Revolve Group and Arcadian Crossing Consumer Products, which provides disposable tabletop and food storage solutions.

