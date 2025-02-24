JLL Brokers $57M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

ABERDEEN, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $57 million sale of The Forge at Glassworks, a 170-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Aberdeen, for $57 million. Built in 2017, the garden-style, market-rate property offers one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three-bedroom townhomes. The average unit size is 1,077 square feet. Amenities include a resident clubroom, pool, fitness center with yoga studios, game room and multiple outdoor gathering spaces. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, Ingerman Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, multifamily development and investment firm Beachwold Residential.