JLL Brokers $58.8M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $58.8 million sale of a multifamily development site in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The 38,500-square-foot site at 563 Sackett St. lies within a Qualified Opportunity Zone and can support approximately 258,600 buildable square feet. A 12-story, 350-unit development with other commercial uses is planned for the site. Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton and Brendan Maddigan of JLL represented the seller, the Mazzei Family, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Brooklyn developer Fulltime Management.

