REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $5M Land Sale for Multifamily Project in Cary, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Twin Lakes

SunCap Property Group acquired the land with plans to develop a 230-unit apartment community called Ashby at Twin Lakes at the site.

CARY, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $5 million sale for a 5.8-acre infill land parcel in Cary that is zoned for multifamily. SunCap Property Group acquired the land with plans to develop a 230-unit apartment community called Ashby at Twin Lakes at the site.

The property will include one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as a courtyard and pool, gas grills, indoor and outdoor fitness center, workout stations, dog park and spa, bike storage and secured parking.

Situated along Davis Drive, the site is located within the Twin Lakes Planned Development District, which also includes a new 100,000-square-foot Wegmans-anchored retail center.

David Lee of SunCap’s multifamily division worked closely with the Town of Cary to plan the community. Sarah Godwin of JLL marketed the land on behalf of the seller, an entity doing business as Leyland Twin Lakes LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews