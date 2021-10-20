JLL Brokers $5M Land Sale for Multifamily Project in Cary, North Carolina

SunCap Property Group acquired the land with plans to develop a 230-unit apartment community called Ashby at Twin Lakes at the site.

CARY, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $5 million sale for a 5.8-acre infill land parcel in Cary that is zoned for multifamily. SunCap Property Group acquired the land with plans to develop a 230-unit apartment community called Ashby at Twin Lakes at the site.

The property will include one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as a courtyard and pool, gas grills, indoor and outdoor fitness center, workout stations, dog park and spa, bike storage and secured parking.

Situated along Davis Drive, the site is located within the Twin Lakes Planned Development District, which also includes a new 100,000-square-foot Wegmans-anchored retail center.

David Lee of SunCap’s multifamily division worked closely with the Town of Cary to plan the community. Sarah Godwin of JLL marketed the land on behalf of the seller, an entity doing business as Leyland Twin Lakes LLC.