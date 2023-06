NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $6.1 million sale of a 10-unit multifamily property located at 323 W. 89th St. in Manhattan’s West End Historic District. The unit mix consists of one studio, six one-bedroom apartments and three duplex apartments, as well as a basement office. A family office sold the property to a private investor, with both parties involved in the deal requesting anonymity. Hall Oster and Teddy Galligan of JLL brokered the deal.