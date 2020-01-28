JLL Brokers $63.8M Sale of Distribution Center in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has brokered the $63.8 million sale of Premier Distribution Center, a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center located at 1900 Continental Blvd. in Charlotte’s Southwest industrial submarket. Chris Norvell, Patrick Nally, Pete Pittroff and David Andrews of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between New York Life Insurance Co. and LRC Properties, in the transaction. A partnership between Somerset Properties and Waterfall Asset Management acquired the 95-acre property. Originally constructed as the North American headquarters for Continental Tire, Premier Distribution Center was rebranded and transformed into a modern distribution complex that features 24-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, motion-sensor LED lighting, 110 loading positions, abundant parking and onsite trailer storage. The sale includes a 25.9-acre development parcel adjacent to the existing loading area that can accommodate a 333,000-square-foot cross-dock facility.