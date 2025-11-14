Friday, November 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Quarry-Place-at-Tuckahoe
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Brokers $63M Sale of Apartment Complex in Tuckahoe, New York

by Taylor Williams

TUCKAHOE, N.Y. — JLL has brokered the $63 million sale of Quarry Place at Tuckahoe, a 108-unit apartment complex located north of New York City in Westchester County. Built in 2016, the property features 61 one-bedroom apartments and 47 two-bedroom units with an average size of 977 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga room and spin studio, clubroom with computer stations and a garden terrace with fire pit. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, Veris Residential, in the transaction. The buyer was Hines.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 756,668 SF Distribution Center...

JPI Breaks Ground on $103M Workforce Housing Community...

Northwood Debuts 26-Story Oro Ballantyne Residential Tower in...

Thompson Thrift Opens 279-Unit Stadler Apartment Community in...

HWE Arranges Sale of 131-Room Residence Inn Hotel...

Global Holdings Receives $190M Loan for Refinancing of...

TFE Properties to Develop 141-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $7M Sale of Mixed-Use...

CEDARst Cos. Breaks Ground on $106M Bancroft Lofts...