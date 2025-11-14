JLL Brokers $63M Sale of Apartment Complex in Tuckahoe, New York

TUCKAHOE, N.Y. — JLL has brokered the $63 million sale of Quarry Place at Tuckahoe, a 108-unit apartment complex located north of New York City in Westchester County. Built in 2016, the property features 61 one-bedroom apartments and 47 two-bedroom units with an average size of 977 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga room and spin studio, clubroom with computer stations and a garden terrace with fire pit. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, Veris Residential, in the transaction. The buyer was Hines.