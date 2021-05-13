REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $64M Sale of Seniors Housing Portfolio in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Sonata

The seniors housing portfolio includes five Sonata properties totaling 444 units.

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $64 million sale of a five-property seniors housing portfolio in South Florida.

Mike Garbers and Cody Tremper of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the portfolio sale. Allison Holland of JLL also arranged acquisition financing for the buyer, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

Florida-based Sonata Senior Living, which has operated the communities for more than three years, is being retained to manage the properties going forward. The seniors housing portfolio includes five Sonata properties totaling 444 units. The locations of the properties include Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton, Coconut Creek and Vero Beach.

The previous owner spent over $13 million in capital investments over the past four years, including exterior building improvements, furnishing upgrades, new flooring, roof repair, conversions from assisted living to memory care and new generators to comply with Florida regulations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews