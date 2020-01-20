JLL Brokers $65M Sale of The Bruckner Office Building in The Bronx

The Bruckner building was originally constructed in 1928.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $65 million sale of The Bruckner Building, an 188,000-square-foot office property in the Mott Haven neighborhood of The Bronx. Located at 2417 Third Ave., the building was originally constructed in 1928. Ownership renovated and modernized building in 2016, including upgrades to the lobby, windows, entrance, elevator and electric infrastructure. Bob Knakal, Stephen Palmese and Jonathan Hageman led a JLL team that represented the seller, a partnership between Savanna and Hornig Capital Partners, in the transaction. ZG Capital Partners acquired the building.