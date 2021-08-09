JLL Brokers $66M Office Tower Sale on Behalf of KBS in Suburban Denver

The property features 27,600-square-foot floor plates, 9-foot ceilings, covered and attached parking and a two-story lobby atrium.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Private equity real estate firm KBS has sold Peakview Tower in Greenwood Village, about 12 miles southeast of Denver, for $66 million. The nine-story, 264,149-square-foot office tower is situated in Fiddler’s Green Circle, a suburban micro market that historically has had low office vacancy rates. JLL’s Mark Katz and Peter Merrion represented KBS in the sale. The buyer was a joint partnership led by Vanderbilt Office Properties.

Peakview Tower, which KBS acquired in August 2012, features 27,600-square-foot floor plates, 9-foot ceilings, covered and attached parking, and a two-story lobby atrium. KBS recently completed additions to the asset built in 2001, including a fitness center and tenant lounge with barista-staffed coffee service.

“In addition to top-tier onsite amenities, Peakview Tower offers access to amenities typically only found in urban locations, such as a food hall, Starbucks, grocery store, movie theater, over 200 hotels rooms, Denver’s light rail system, and a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options — all within a five-minute walk from the building,” says Tim Helgeson, asset manager for Peakview Tower. “This optimal location gives the property a distinct advantage in the market and made it especially attractive to buyers.”