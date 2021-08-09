REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $66M Office Tower Sale on Behalf of KBS in Suburban Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Office, Western

Peakview-Tower-Greenwood-Village

The property features 27,600-square-foot floor plates, 9-foot ceilings, covered and attached parking and a two-story lobby atrium.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Private equity real estate firm KBS has sold Peakview Tower in Greenwood Village, about 12 miles southeast of Denver, for $66 million. The nine-story, 264,149-square-foot office tower is situated in Fiddler’s Green Circle, a suburban micro market that historically has had low office vacancy rates. JLL’s Mark Katz and Peter Merrion represented KBS in the sale. The buyer was a joint partnership led by Vanderbilt Office Properties.

Peakview Tower, which KBS acquired in August 2012, features 27,600-square-foot floor plates, 9-foot ceilings, covered and attached parking, and a two-story lobby atrium. KBS recently completed additions to the asset built in 2001, including a fitness center and tenant lounge with barista-staffed coffee service.

“In addition to top-tier onsite amenities, Peakview Tower offers access to amenities typically only found in urban locations, such as a food hall, Starbucks, grocery store, movie theater, over 200 hotels rooms, Denver’s light rail system, and a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options — all within a five-minute walk from the building,” says Tim Helgeson, asset manager for Peakview Tower. “This optimal location gives the property a distinct advantage in the market and made it especially attractive to buyers.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews