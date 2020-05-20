JLL Brokers $66M Sale of Multifamily Community in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Avalon Tinton Falls is located at 100 Autumn Drive.

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $66 million sale of Avalon Tinton Falls, a 216-unit multifamily property in Tinton Falls, approximately 45 miles east of Trenton. Located at 100 Autumn Drive, the garden-style community features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,101 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor lounge. The community was constructed in 2008. Jose Cruz and Michael Oliver led a JLL team that represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities Inc., in the transaction. A private investor purchased the property.