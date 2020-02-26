JLL Brokers $68M Sale of Office Building in Chicago’s South Loop

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Known as Canal Center or 801 Canal Street, the property spans 591,577 square feet.

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of 801 Canal Street in Chicago’s South Loop for $68 million. The five-story, 591,577-square-foot office building is fully occupied by the Northern Trust Co. through August 2020. The property features 105,000-square-foot floorplates. Amenities include a food hall, fitness center, daycare facility, conferencing facilities and outdoor terrace space. In addition to the office building, the sale included a 1.3-acre development site south of the property. Jaime Fink, Bruce Miller, Jeff Bramson, Patrick Shields and Sam DiFrancesca of JLL represented the seller, Canal/Taylor Venture. JLL also procured the buyer, 601W Cos.