JLL Brokers $68M Sale of Office Building in Chicago’s South Loop
CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of 801 Canal Street in Chicago’s South Loop for $68 million. The five-story, 591,577-square-foot office building is fully occupied by the Northern Trust Co. through August 2020. The property features 105,000-square-foot floorplates. Amenities include a food hall, fitness center, daycare facility, conferencing facilities and outdoor terrace space. In addition to the office building, the sale included a 1.3-acre development site south of the property. Jaime Fink, Bruce Miller, Jeff Bramson, Patrick Shields and Sam DiFrancesca of JLL represented the seller, Canal/Taylor Venture. JLL also procured the buyer, 601W Cos.
