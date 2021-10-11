REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $69.5M Sale of Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The New Colonies was built in 1973.

STEGER, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $69.5 million sale of The New Colonies in Steger, about 35 miles south of downtown Chicago. Constructed in 1973, the garden-style apartment community includes 672 units that average 676 square feet. Amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center and community clubhouse with a business center. David Gaines and Kyle Butler of JLL represented the seller, CiTYR. Bender Cos. was the buyer.

