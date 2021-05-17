JLL Brokers $7.4M Sale of Industrial Property in Norwood, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

NORWOOD, MASS. — JLL has brokered the $7.4 million sale of a 44,406-square-foot industrial property in Norwood, a southern suburb of Boston. The facility was built in 1980 and was fully leased to computer hardware manufacturer Source Code at the time of sale. Matthew Sherry and Michael Restivo of JLL represented the seller, Arris Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was locally based investment firm Berkeley Partners.