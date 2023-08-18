JLL Brokers $7.7M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $7.7 million sale of a 15-unit apartment building located at 515 W. 47th St. in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The five-story building houses a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units as well as a commercial space occupied by a coffee shop. The ground-floor rear apartments feature private outdoor spaces, and units on the fifth floor have private roof terraces. Jonathan Hageman, Hall Oster, Teddy Galligan, Braedon Gait, Jake Russell and Bob Knakal of JLL represented the seller, Corigin, in the transaction. The buyer was RockSolid Ventures.