JLL Brokers $7.7M Sale of Three Industrial Buildings in Salem, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

SALEM, N.H. — JLL has brokered the $7.7 million sale of three industrial buildings totaling roughly 55,000 square feet in Salem, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The shallow-bay buildings, which were all fully leased at the time of sale, feature clear heights of 17 to 20 feet, tailboard and drive-in loading doors and approximately 15 percent office space in each building. Tommy Hovey, Michael Restivo and David Coffman of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as JBCM LLC.

