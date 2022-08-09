REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $70.6M Sale of Grand Reserve Apartments in Central Florida

Built in 2003, Grand Reserve Apartment Homes in Ocala, Fla., features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,072 square feet.

OCALA, FLA. — JLL has brokered the $70.6 million sale of Grand Reserve Apartment Homes, a 263-unit value-add multifamily community located at 3001 SW 24th Ave. in Ocala. Ken Delvillar led the JLL team that represented the seller, ApexOne Investment Partners, in the transaction. Melissa Marcolini Quinn and Lee Weaver led the JLL Capital Markets team arranging debt and equity financing totaling $65 million for the buyer, JT Capital. The debt provider was an unnamed life insurance company, and the equity source was an undisclosed institutional investor.

Built in 2003, Grand Reserve features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,072 square feet. Renovated units feature walk-in closets, full-sized washers and dryers, breakfast bars, granite countertops, screened patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a resort-inspired pool and sundeck, a screened poolside gazebo with a TV lounge, firepit, 24-hour fitness center, business center, children’s playground and direct access garages.

