JLL Brokers $72.2M Sale of Downtown Milwaukee Office Building

MILWAUKEE — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of the Rexnord Power Transmission Headquarters building in downtown Milwaukee for $72.2 million. The 150,950-square-foot office building traded at a cap rate just under 5 percent. The property was fully renovated in 2020 to serve as Rexnord Power Transmission’s new headquarters. The building includes a seven-story parking garage and is fully leased. Sam DiFrancesca, Brian Shanfeld, Jason DeWitt, Steven Okon, Jeff Bramson, Jaime Fink, Bruce Miller and Pat Shields of JLL represented the seller, Klein Development Inc. An undisclosed third party was the buyer.