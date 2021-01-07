REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $74.5M Sale of Warehouse Leased to Home Depot on Long Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

Lincoln-Logistics-@-Hicksville

Lincoln Logistics @ Hicksville totals 195,610 square feet. The property is fully leased to The Home Depot.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — JLL has brokered the $74.5 million sale of Lincoln Logistics @ Hicksville, a 195,610-square-foot distribution center in the Long Island hamlet of Hicksville that is fully leased to The Home Depot. The seller and developer, Lincoln Equities Group, completed the property in December 2020. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 29 dock-high doors and 4,185 square feet of office space. Jose Cruz, Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Tyler Peck, Rob Kossar, Leslie Lanne and Tom DiMicelli of JLL represented Lincoln Equities Group in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed institutional investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  