JLL Brokers $74.5M Sale of Warehouse Leased to Home Depot on Long Island

Lincoln Logistics @ Hicksville totals 195,610 square feet. The property is fully leased to The Home Depot.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — JLL has brokered the $74.5 million sale of Lincoln Logistics @ Hicksville, a 195,610-square-foot distribution center in the Long Island hamlet of Hicksville that is fully leased to The Home Depot. The seller and developer, Lincoln Equities Group, completed the property in December 2020. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 29 dock-high doors and 4,185 square feet of office space. Jose Cruz, Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Tyler Peck, Rob Kossar, Leslie Lanne and Tom DiMicelli of JLL represented Lincoln Equities Group in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed institutional investor.