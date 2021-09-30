JLL Brokers $74.6M Sale of Future Life Sciences Building in Boston’s Seaport District

The building at 51 Melcher St. in Boston's Seaport District totals 102,727 square feet.

BOSTON — JLL has brokered the $74.6 million sale of a 102,727-square-foot office building in Boston’s Seaport District that will soon be converted to a life sciences facility. The nine-story building at 51 Melcher St. was originally constructed in 1916 as a concrete masonry warehouse and renovated in 2013. Coleman Benedict, Scott Carpenter and Mike Shepard of JLL represented the seller, Zurich Alternative Asset Management, and procured the buyer in the transaction. JLL has also been retained to lease the property on behalf of the new ownership.