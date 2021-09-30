REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $74.6M Sale of Future Life Sciences Building in Boston’s Seaport District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

51-Melcher-St.-Boston

The building at 51 Melcher St. in Boston's Seaport District totals 102,727 square feet.

BOSTON — JLL has brokered the $74.6 million sale of a 102,727-square-foot office building in Boston’s Seaport District that will soon be converted to a life sciences facility. The nine-story building at 51 Melcher St. was originally constructed in 1916 as a concrete masonry warehouse and renovated in 2013. Coleman Benedict, Scott Carpenter and Mike Shepard of JLL represented the seller, Zurich Alternative Asset Management, and procured the buyer in the transaction. JLL has also been retained to lease the property on behalf of the new ownership.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews