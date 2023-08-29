Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Millennium Edina features 227 units and was built in 2021.
JLL Brokers $74.7M Sale of Millennium Edina Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

EDINA, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $74.7 million sale of Millennium Edina, a 227-unit apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina. Completed in 2021, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 905 square feet. Amenities include a green roof, yoga studio, game room, golf simulator, movie theater, fitness center, sunset terrace, outdoor pool and coworking spaces. Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Dakota Pacific Real Estate and Landmark Cos. The team also procured the buyer, a private investor. Brock Yaffe led the JLL capital markets debt advisory team that originated acquisition financing through Fannie Mae.

