Named 3Eleven, the 245-unit property is located at 311 W. Illinois St. Pictured is the pool area.
JLL Brokers $76M Sale of Apartment Community in Chicago’s River North

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL has brokered the $76 million sale of 3Eleven, a 245-unit apartment community in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Built in 2018, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, pool, lounge areas, a fitness center, yoga studio, chef’s demonstration kitchen and coworking space. Located at 311 W. Illinois St., 3Eleven is situated at the intersection of West Illinois and North Franklin streets. Kevin Girard, Mark Stern and Zach Kaufman of JLL represented the seller, The John Buck Co. and its institutional partner. JLL also procured the buyer, Vista Property. Chris Knight and Mike Brady of JLL originated a $47.7 million Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the buyer.

