JLL Brokers $7M Sale of Former Huntington Bank Headquarters in Holland Township, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot, three-story building.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $7 million sale of the former Huntington Bank headquarters located at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, about 30 miles southwest of Grand Rapids. Family Church purchased the 132,127-square-foot property for its third location in West Michigan. The three-story building, constructed in 1992, sits on nearly 42 acres.

Family Church plans to use the main floor for both fellowship and sanctuary worship space, while the upper floor will be utilized as educational space. Plans for the lower floor are still being determined. The church expects to begin services at the building in 2023. Jeff Karger of JLL represented the seller, Charlotte, N.C.-based Arrowpoint Capital. Steve Sterken of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt represented Family Church.