JLL Brokers $8.4M Sale of Rite Aid-Occupied Retail Building in Wildomar, California

WILDOMAR, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 32459 Clinton Keith Road in Wildomar. A private seller, which owned the property since 2012, sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $8.4 million.

Rite Aid occupies the 17,272-square-foot building, which was constructed in late 2007. Situated on 1.5 acres, the property features a drive-thru lane and ample parking.

Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.