JLL Brokers $8.7M Sale of Apartment Community in Metro Minneapolis

Regency Hill Apartments features 38 townhome-style rental units.

WOODBURY, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $8.7 million sale of Regency Hill Apartments in Woodbury within metro Minneapolis. The 38-unit multifamily community is 97 percent occupied. Built in 2006, the townhome-style rental property includes barbecue picnic areas, a courtyard and heated underground parking. Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg, Dan Linnell and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the sellers, Bigos and Williams-Regency Hill LLC. Premier Storage purchased the asset while completing a 1031 exchange.

