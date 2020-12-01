JLL Brokers $8.7M Sale of Roundy’s Supermarket-Occupied Distribution Center in Wisconsin

The 225,000-square-foot property sits on 31.7 acres at 400 Walter Road.

MAZOMANIE, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $8.7 million sale of a 225,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center net leased to Roundy’s Supermarket in the suburban Madison community of Mazomanie. Roundy’s is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger that operates more than 150 grocery stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. The company has used this facility to store dry goods for its stores since 1989. The property features a clear height of 32 feet and 24 dock-high doors. It sits on 31.7 acres at 400 Walter Road. Alex Sharrin, Alex Geanakos, Larry Kilduff and Michael George of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based Ramrock Real Estate LLC. Maxx Carney and Alejandro Ramirez of JLL arranged a $5.2 million acquisition loan on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. A CMBS lender provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan.