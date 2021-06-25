JLL Brokers $82.3M Sale of Suburban Minneapolis Industrial Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $82.3 million sale of Plymouth Ponds Business Park in Plymouth, about 15 miles west of downtown Minneapolis. The eight-building light industrial park sits on 60 acres at 17100 Media Road. The asset is located at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road, providing convenient access to I-394 and I-494. Colin Ryan and David Berglund of JLL led the team that represented the buyer, Link Logistics, which was established by Blackstone in 2019. The seller was undisclosed.