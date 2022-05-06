REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $82M Sale of Conyers Crossroads Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Conyers Crossroads was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Kohl’s, Belk, AMC Theatres, T.J. Maxx, Best Buy, HomeGoods, Michaels, Old Navy, Five Below and Shoe Carnival.

CONYERS, GA. — JLL has brokered the $82 million sale of Conyers Crossroads, a 465,993-square-foot shopping center in the east Atlanta suburb of Conyers. Valley Stream, New York-based Serota Properties acquired the asset from a joint venture between Hendon Properties and Harbert Management Corp. Built in phases between 2000 and 2005, Conyers Crossroads was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Kohl’s, Belk, AMC Theatres, T.J. Maxx, Best Buy, HomeGoods, Michaels, Old Navy, Five Below and Shoe Carnival. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Taylor Callaway of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

