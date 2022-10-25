REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $85M Sale of Shoppes at Park Place in Tampa Bay Area

Belleair Development plans to add more retail space to the 42-acre site at Shoppes at Park Place, as well as apartments and a hotel.

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — JLL has brokered the $85 million sale of Shoppes at Park Place, a 361,250-square-foot shopping center located at 7200 U.S. Highway 19 N in the Tampa Bay suburb of Pinellas Park. Brad Peterson, Tom Hall, Whitaker Leonhardt and Michael Brewster of JLL represented the unnamed seller in the transaction. CBRE represented the buyer, Belleair Development, which funded the acquisition with a $51 million loan.

Built in 2006, Shoppes at Park Place was 97.4 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Regal Cinemas, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Conn’s HomePlus, Marshalls, Michaels, Petco, Five Below, Famous Footwear and Dollar Tree. The center features 10 outparcels housing tenants such as Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Chase Bank, Panera Bread, Mattress Firm and Panda Express, among others. Belleair Development plans to add more retail space to the 42-acre site, as well as apartments and a hotel.

