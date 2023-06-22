Thursday, June 22, 2023
Highland Chateau was built in 1972.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

JLL Brokers $8M Sale of Highland Chateau Multifamily Property in Duluth, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

DULUTH, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $8 million sale of Highland Chateau in Duluth, a Minnesota city located along Lake Superior. The 60-unit multifamily property was built in 1972. Floor plans average 814 square feet. Amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry facilities, a 24-hour fitness center and a courtyard with a grilling and picnic area. Devon Dvorak, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Sherman Associates. Encompass Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer, PLB Highland Chateau LLC.

