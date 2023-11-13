JLL Brokers $9.6M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Building in Gardner, Massachusetts

GARDNER, MASS. — JLL has brokered the $9.6 million sale-leaseback of a 113,000-square-foot industrial building in Gardner, located about 65 miles northwest of Boston. Built in 1959 and expanded in 2004, the building features six dock doors and a clear height of 30 feet. Lenny Pierce and David Coffman of JLL represented the tenant, food packaging company Garlock Flexibles, which will retain occupancy on a long-term basis, in the transaction. The buyer was Philadelphia-based Valley Forge Private Equity.