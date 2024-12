MADISON, TENN. — JLL has brokered the $9.8 million sale of Rivergate Square, an 81,935-square-foot shopping center located at 1584 Gallatin Pike N in Madison, a suburb of Nashville. Jim Hamilton and Brad Buchanan of JLL represented the seller, Albanese Cormier, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Rivergate Square was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar General, Office Depot, dd’s Discounts and Jimmy John’s.