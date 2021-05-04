REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $93.5M Sale of Affordable Housing Community in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Alliant Strategic Investments and Nuveen Real Estate purchased the 789-unit Riverstone Apartments from Jackson Square Properties.

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $93.5 million sale of Riverstone Apartments, a 789-unit affordable housing community in the southwest Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. The property underwent a significant redevelopment between 2005 and 2007 using low-income housing tax credit equity. Amenities include a clubhouse, two outdoor pools, two fitness centers, volleyball and soccer courts, a media center, playground, business center and dog park. Doug Childers, Marty O’Connell and Michael Fox of JLL represented the seller, Jackson Square Properties. Paul Smith and CW Early of JLL secured a $60.8 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyers, Alliant Strategic Investments and Nuveen Real Estate. JLL Real Estate Capital LLC provided the loan. The buyers will maintain the affordability requirements on all units through 2036.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews