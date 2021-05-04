JLL Brokers $93.5M Sale of Affordable Housing Community in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Alliant Strategic Investments and Nuveen Real Estate purchased the 789-unit Riverstone Apartments from Jackson Square Properties.

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $93.5 million sale of Riverstone Apartments, a 789-unit affordable housing community in the southwest Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. The property underwent a significant redevelopment between 2005 and 2007 using low-income housing tax credit equity. Amenities include a clubhouse, two outdoor pools, two fitness centers, volleyball and soccer courts, a media center, playground, business center and dog park. Doug Childers, Marty O’Connell and Michael Fox of JLL represented the seller, Jackson Square Properties. Paul Smith and CW Early of JLL secured a $60.8 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyers, Alliant Strategic Investments and Nuveen Real Estate. JLL Real Estate Capital LLC provided the loan. The buyers will maintain the affordability requirements on all units through 2036.