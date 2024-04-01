Monday, April 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1099 New York Ave. NW in Washington, D.C., was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaOfficeSoutheast

JLL Brokers $95M Sale of 1099 New York Avenue Office Building in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $95 million sale of an office building located at 1099 New York Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. Situated four blocks away from the White House, the property totals 180,878 square feet across 11 stories. The building, which was 95 percent leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, features floor plates averaging 17,500 square feet.

A joint venture between affiliates of Quadrangle Development Corp. and FarmView Ventures acquired the property with plans to add a fitness center and reposition the rooftop. Andrew Weir, Jim Meisel, Matt Nicholson, David Baker and Kevin Byrd of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Foundry Commercial to Develop 457,000 SF Logistics Center...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 360-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.4M Sale of Retail...

JBG Smith Announces Cancellation of 9 MSF Potomac...

GREA Arranges Sale of 133-Unit Sawyers Mill Apartments...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 23,880 SF Office Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.2M Sale of Central...

JLL Brokers Sale of 127-Room Hyatt-Branded Hotel in...

CoreWeave Signs 17,421 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...