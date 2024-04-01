JLL Brokers $95M Sale of 1099 New York Avenue Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $95 million sale of an office building located at 1099 New York Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. Situated four blocks away from the White House, the property totals 180,878 square feet across 11 stories. The building, which was 95 percent leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, features floor plates averaging 17,500 square feet.

A joint venture between affiliates of Quadrangle Development Corp. and FarmView Ventures acquired the property with plans to add a fitness center and reposition the rooftop. Andrew Weir, Jim Meisel, Matt Nicholson, David Baker and Kevin Byrd of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.