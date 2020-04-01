REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers $97.6M Sale of Office Building in Northern Virginia

Posted on in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

The 15-story office building features 9- to 12-foot ceiling heights, a restaurant, café and a fitness center.

CHURCH FALLS, VA. — JLL has brokered the sale of 2941 Fairview Park Drive, a 367,349-square-foot, 15-story office building in Church Falls. The sales price was not disclosed, although multiple media outlets report the asset traded for $97.6 million. The property was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to multiple Fortune 500 companies and the headquarters of defense and aerospace firm Booz Allen Hamilton. The building features 9- to 12-foot ceiling heights, a restaurant, café and a fitness center. The asset is situated 15 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. Bill Prutting of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. An affiliate of Silicon Valley-based Menlo Equities acquired the building.

