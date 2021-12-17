JLL Brokers $97M Sale of Trader Joe’s-Anchored Shopping Center in Naples, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Anchored by Trader Joe’s, Granada Shoppes was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant lineup including Marshalls, Haverty’s Furniture, Dollar Tree, Tuesday Morning, Xfinity and First Watch.

NAPLES, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Granada Shoppes, a 307,000-square-foot shopping center in Naples. Danny Finkle and Eric Williams of JLL represented the sellers, Miami-based Courtelis Co. and Barron Collier Cos., in the transaction. New York-based Brixmor Property Group acquired the property for $97 million.

Anchored by Trader Joe’s, Granada Shoppes was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant lineup including Marshalls, Haverty’s Furniture, Dollar Tree, Tuesday Morning, Xfinity, First Watch, Jersey Mike’s, Sports Clips, Visionworks, Men’s Wearhouse, Petland of Naples, Hobby Lobby and P.F. Chang’s. Located at 10940 Tamiami Trail N. on more than 39 acres, Granada Shoppes is 3.5 miles west of the Interstate 75, 11 miles from Naples Beach and about 27 miles from Fort Myers.