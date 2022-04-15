JLL Brokers Sale of 151-Unit Age-Restricted Multifamily Community in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ArborView in Austin totals 151 units. The property was built in 2021.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of ArborView, a 151-unit age-restricted multifamily community in Austin. The property, which opened last year, is located within the Circle C master-planned community on the city’s southwest side. Units at ArborView feature granite countertops and tile backsplashes, and amenities include a pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a fitness center, demonstration kitchen, hair salon and putting greens. Charles Bissell led a JLL team that represented the seller, Cadence Multifamily, in the transaction. Texas-based developer Sparrow Partners purchased ArborView for an undisclosed price.