REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 166,000 SF Industrial Facility in East San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 166,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 5003 Stout Drive on San Antonio’s east side. The property was built in 1985 and renovated in 2019. Building features include 22.5-foot clear heights, 93 parking stalls and a 21 percent office finish. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Joshua Villarreal and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller and occupant, graphic design and custom manufacturing firm Comet Signs, in the transaction. The buyer/landlord was not disclosed.

