JLL Brokers Sale of 1.6 MSF Industrial Complex in Lancaster, Texas

LANCASTER, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Midpoint Logistics Center, an approximately 1.6 million-square-foot industrial complex in Lancaster, a southern suburb of Dallas. Completed in 2023, Midpoint Logistics Center comprises two cross-dock distribution facilities with 38- to 40-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, LED lighting and ample trailer and vehicle parking. Midpoint Logistics Center was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to two global firms: logistics provider DSV Solutions and appliance manufacturer Electrolux Consumer Products. Trent Agnew, Tom Weber, Parker McCormack, Pauli Kerr, Matthew Barge and Brennan Fewin of JLL represented the seller, California-based Panattoni Development, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.