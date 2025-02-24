Monday, February 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Midpoint-Logistics-Center-Lancaster
Midpoint Logistics Center in Lancaster consists of two buildings that are situated between interstates 35 and 45.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 1.6 MSF Industrial Complex in Lancaster, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LANCASTER, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Midpoint Logistics Center, an approximately 1.6 million-square-foot industrial complex in Lancaster, a southern suburb of Dallas. Completed in 2023, Midpoint Logistics Center comprises two cross-dock distribution facilities with 38- to 40-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, LED lighting and ample trailer and vehicle parking. Midpoint Logistics Center was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to two global firms: logistics provider DSV Solutions and appliance manufacturer Electrolux Consumer Products. Trent Agnew, Tom Weber, Parker McCormack, Pauli Kerr, Matthew Barge and Brennan Fewin of JLL represented the seller, California-based Panattoni Development, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Rosewood Property Co. Breaks Ground on 370-Unit Multifamily...

Apple to Open 250,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in...

Expal USA Renews Lease at TexAmericas Center in...

Woodmont Co. Arranges Sale of 10,472 Property in...

Ethos Commercial Advisors Secures Acquisition Financing for Eastport...

CPP Acquires 60-Unit Sundance Apartments in Bakersfield, California

Welcome Group Adds Four Tenants at Industrial Park...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Cottage-Style Student...

Matthews Brokers $7.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center...