JLL Brokers Sale of 1.7 MSF Industrial Portfolio in DFW

DALLAS AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of the DFW Bulk Portfolio, a collection of four industrial buildings totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet across 122.6 acres in Dallas-Fort Worth. The names and addresses of the buildings, which were completed between 1999 and 2017, were not disclosed, but they are located in the North Fort Worth, East Fort Worth and Great Southwest submarkets. The portfolio, which was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale, features a total of 318 dock-high doors, 13 grade-level doors and parking for 1,094 cars and 179 trailers, as well as average clear heights and truck court depths of 33 and 162 feet, respectively. Trent Agnew, Tom Weber, Pauli Kerr, Keenan Ryan and Brennan Fewin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a fund backed by Los Angeles-based Ares Real Estate.