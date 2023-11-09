Thursday, November 9, 2023
JLL Brokers Sale of 100-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Southern Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of the 100-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Raynham Middleborough/Plymouth hotel in southern Massachusetts. The hotel sits on 2.4 acres at 4 Chalet Road and offers amenities such as a fitness center, business center and a lobby market. The property also underwent a $3.3 million capital improvement program in 2018. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright and Emily Zhang of JLL represented the seller, JNR, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

