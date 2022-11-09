JLL Brokers Sale of 102,539 SF Emerald Plantation Shopping Center in Coastal North Carolina
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of Emerald Plantation Shopping Center, a 102,539-square-foot retail center located in Emerald Isle on the coast of North Carolina. Tom Kolarczyk of JLL represented the seller, Cameron Street Partners, in the $12 million transaction. Charlie Barzola of Eastern Commercial represented the unnamed buyer. The shopping center, which is anchored by a Food Lion, was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Michelangelo’s Pizza, Shark’s Den Bar and Grill, Rucker John’s and Elly’s.
