REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 102,539 SF Emerald Plantation Shopping Center in Coastal North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Cameron Street Partners sold Emerald Plantation Shopping Center, which is anchored by Food Lion, for $12 million.

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of Emerald Plantation Shopping Center, a 102,539-square-foot retail center located in Emerald Isle on the coast of North Carolina. Tom Kolarczyk of JLL represented the seller, Cameron Street Partners, in the $12 million transaction. Charlie Barzola of Eastern Commercial represented the unnamed buyer. The shopping center, which is anchored by a Food Lion, was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Michelangelo’s Pizza, Shark’s Den Bar and Grill, Rucker John’s and Elly’s.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  