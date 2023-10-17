JLL Brokers Sale of 102,864 SF Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — JLL has brokered the sale of Marketplace at Buckhead, a 102,864-square-foot shopping center located at 3871-3895 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Sterling Organization purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Marketplace at Buckhead, formerly known as Cherokee Plaza, was built in 1958 and renovated in 1997 and 2013. In addition to Kroger, the center’s tenant roster includes Willy’s Mexicana Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Salon Lofts. The property’s historical occupancy has been 100 percent for over a decade, according to JLL.