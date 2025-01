HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Ten West Plaza, a 105,493-square-foot office building in West Houston. The six-story, recently renovated building was 76 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants in industries such as oil and gas, construction, financial services and law. Marty Hogan led the JLL team that represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed private investor.