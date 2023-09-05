Tuesday, September 5, 2023
JLL Brokers Sale of 107,884 SF Shopping Center in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has brokered the sale of Terrell Plaza, a 107,884-square-foot shopping center located in San Antonio’s Alamo Heights neighborhood. Built in 1986 and renovated in 2012, the center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree, Five Below, Popshelf, Sherwin Williams and Sports Clips. Ryan West, Chris Gerard, John Indelli, Whitney Snell, Ryan Olive and Clay Anderson of JLL represented the seller, SITE Centers Corp. in the transaction. Property Commerce Dividend Fund acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

