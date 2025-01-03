Friday, January 3, 2025
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

JLL Brokers Sale of 110,453 SF Shopping Center in Bedminster, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of The Hills Village Center, a 110,453-square-foot shopping center in Bedminster, about 40 miles west of Manhattan. Kings Food Market anchors the center, which was built on 13 acres in 1988 and is also home to tenants such as CVS, Cold Stone Creamery, PNC Bank, Starbucks, Great Clips and Orangetheory Fitness. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn and J.B. Bruno of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Boston-based Longpoint Partners.

