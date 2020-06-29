JLL Brokers Sale of 111-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Apartment Homes at Kelmscott Park consists of three buildings totaling 111 units.

LAKE FOREST, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Apartment Homes at Kelmscott Park in Lake Forest, about 30 miles north of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The luxury apartment property consists of three buildings with 111 units that average 1,220 square feet. The community is 92 percent occupied and the majority of renters are age 50 and older. Monthly rents start at $2,141.

Marty O’Connell, Wick Kirby, Kevin Girard and Amanda Friant of JLL represented the sellers, Focus and funds managed by Castlelake LP. Matt Schoenfeldt and Chris Knight of JLL originated acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. The Fannie Mae loan has a 10-year term. Steve Centrella and Chris LaFrance of Intercontinental led the transaction on behalf of Intercontinental.