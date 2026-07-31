JLL Brokers Sale of 113,823 SF Shopping Center in North Dallas

DALLAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Pavilion on Lovers Lane, a 113,823-square-foot shopping center in North Dallas. Built in 1986, expanded in 2006 and renovated in 2023, the two-building center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Eatzi’s, Odelay, Stay Fit Studios and La La Land Café. Barry Brown and Erin Myer of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based Corrigan Investments, in the transaction. Wally Reid, Kristi Leonard and Luke Rogers, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing for the deal. The buyer and direct lender were not disclosed.