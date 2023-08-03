JLL Brokers Sale of 120,031 SF Courthouse Square Office Building in Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Courthouse Square, a 120,031-square-foot office building located at 510 King St. in the Old Town Alexandria neighborhood. The historic, five-story property is situated near the Potomac River and a Metro station. Melrose Solomon Enterprises acquired Courthouse Square for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed, but Washington Business Journal reports that Brookfield Properties is the seller.

Stephen Conley, Matt Nicholson, Kevin Byrd, Andrew Weir, Jim Meisel and Dave Baker of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Drake Greer of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.