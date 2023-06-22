JLL Brokers Sale of 121-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel in Fredericksburg, Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Hampton Inn & Suites Fredericksburg South, a 121-room hotel located at 4800 Market St. in Fredericksburg. Sachs Companies Realty Investments sold the hotel for an undisclosed price. The buyer was also not disclosed. Ketan Patel, Phil White, Robert Westerfield and Greyson Fewin of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group represented the seller in the transaction. Situated on a 2.4-acre parcel at the intersection of I-95 and U.S. Highway 1, the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel features an indoor swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, guest laundry, business center and 1,890 square feet of meeting space.