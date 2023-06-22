Thursday, June 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hampton Inn & Suites Fredericksburg South is a 121-room hotel located at 4800 Market St. in Fredericksburg, Va.
AcquisitionsHospitalitySoutheastVirginia

JLL Brokers Sale of 121-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel in Fredericksburg, Virginia

by John Nelson

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Hampton Inn & Suites Fredericksburg South, a 121-room hotel located at 4800 Market St. in Fredericksburg. Sachs Companies Realty Investments sold the hotel for an undisclosed price. The buyer was also not disclosed. Ketan Patel, Phil White, Robert Westerfield and Greyson Fewin of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group represented the seller in the transaction. Situated on a 2.4-acre parcel at the intersection of I-95 and U.S. Highway 1, the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel features an indoor swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, guest laundry, business center and 1,890 square feet of meeting space.

You may also like

Stream Realty Partners Arranges 25,324 SF Office Lease...

LORE to Develop $500M Multifamily Project in Miami’s...

Lovett Industrial Acquires 328 Acres Near Port of...

Lee & Associates Brokers $4M Sale of Royale...

SecureSpace Acquires 57,700 SF Northlynn Mini-Storage in Seattle

Jamestown Tops Out Mass Timber Mixed-Use Building at...

Ackerman Purchases New 212,232 SF Distribution Center in...

Southwest Value Partners, AEG Sign Iconix Fitness to...

Avison Young Brokers $20M Sale of Multifamily Development...